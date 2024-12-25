Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where you can watch Shiva Rajkumar’s neo-noir action thriller

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar delivered a smashing hit earlier this year with his neo-noir action thriller Bhairathi Ranagal. The film appealed to mass audiences for more than one reason, and scored up to some insane box office numbers within a very short span. After its theatrical release on November 15, the film has finally locked on its OTT release.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers of film, Geetha Pictures dropped the official poster for Bhairathi Ranagal’s OTT release. The Shiva Rajkumar starrer is available for viewing on Amazon Prime, starting from today, December 25.

Check out the official announcement here:

For the unversed, Bhairathi Ranagal is directed by Narthan, who also has penned the story for the action flick. The Kannada release has its musical score composed by Ravi Basrur.

Coming to the plot of the film, it narrates a unique tale of a law-abiding lawyer named Bhairathi Ranagal, whose journey transforms into becoming a kind-hearted crime boss in the state of Karnataka.

Besides Shiva Rajkumar, the cast of the film includes Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Avinash, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Madhu Guruswamy and Babu Hirannaiah.

Well, the shooting of the film commenced back in August 2023 and took place in multiple locations, including Devanahalli, Mysore, Bellary and Penugonda.

Interestingly, the film was supposedly also narrated by the director Narthan to actors like Ram Charan and Vijay Deverakonda.

In fact, there were also rumors about the initial script of the film being framed with Yash in mind, however, due to certain required rework on it, causing delay.

Coming to the overwhelming response, it received critical appreciation from one and everyone, including special mention to the individual performances, screenplay and gripping narrative.

