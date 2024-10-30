Suriya is 'heartbroken' over Nishadh Yusuf's sudden demise; calls him important person of team Kanguva

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

In a shocking turn of events, Kanguva's editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead at his apartment in Kochi on Wednesday, October 30. The untimely demise of the 43-year-old renowned film editor has shocked the entire film fraternity.

Amidst this, the Tamil star Suriya has shared a social media post paying his heartfelt condolences to the departed soul. Taking to his official X (formerly called Twitter) page, he wrote, "Heartbroken to hear Nishadh is no more! You’ll always be remembered as a quiet and important person of team Kanguva.. In our thoughts and prayers..! My heartfelt condolences to Nishadh’s family & friends. RIP"

Check out Suriya's post below!

On a related note, Nishadh's last social media post before his death has been going viral on the Internet. His last Instagram post was shared on Monday, October 28, 2024, where Nishad posed with filmmaker Siva and Suriya. The picture is perhaps from one of the promotional events for the upcoming film Kanguva.

Meanwhile, as per an India Today report, the mortal remains were discovered at his residence in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi at around 2 AM. Further, the police reached his apartment to investigate the cause of his death. However, not much information regarding the case has been put out as the investigation is underway. Reportedly, Yusuf is survived by his wife and their children, a son and a daughter.

For the unversed, Nishadh Yusuf was popular for his contribution as a film editor in the Tamil and Malayalam industries. Some of his notable works include Thallumaala, Unda, Thallumalla, and One among others. Nishadh Yusuf was honored with the Kerala State Award for Best Editor for his work in 2022. He was awaiting the release of Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani's Kanguva.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

ALSO READ: Kanguva editor Nishadh Yusuf found dead at his residence in Kochi; police investigation underway