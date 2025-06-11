Suriya 46: Venky Atluri’s Rs 350 crore film begins, Suriya and Mamita Baiju to romance first time onscreen

After the massive success of Retro, Suriya is back on the sets for his next film, Suriya 46. A Venky Atluri directorial, there are high hopes about its performance considering the winning streak of the filmmaker in his last film, Lucky Baskhar.

On June 11, Suriya joined the shooting after the initial pooja ceremony.

Suriya begins shooting for Venky Atluri’s film

Taking to X, Sithara Entertainments dropped an update about Suriya 46. They shared a poster giving a slight peek into the actor’s look in the upcoming film. It was on June 11 that the actor started shooting for the Venky Atluri directorial.

The makers penned a note which read, “The first step towards celebration, emotion and entertainment #Suriya46 shoot begins!”

More details about Suriya 46

As per a TOI report, Suriya 46 is said to be made on a budget of around Rs. 300-350 crore and would curtail large-scale production work required. This marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Venky Atluri.

Moreover, the Vikram actor also pairs up with Mamitha Baiju, of Premalu fame, for the first time. Touted as an emotionally driven story, it would be interesting to witness their on-screen chemistry in the film.

Is Vettai Karuppu the title for Suriya 46?

Being one of the most hyped Tamil projects at the moment, there has been a lot of speculation going on about the film.

Well, a Livemint report claims that the makers might have finalized the title Vettai Karuppu for the movie. However, this is still unconfirmed, and the producers have not made a final comment on it.

Will Vijay Deverakonda be a part of Suriya’s film?

Another previous report by Sun News suggested that Vijay Deverakonda was roped in to play a special role in Suriya 46. It was believed that as the Kingdom actor was present at the pre-release event of Suriya’s last film Retro.

Further update or clarification is still awaited from the makers on the buzz as of yet.

