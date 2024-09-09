Tamil Producer Dilli Babu passes away due to health-related ailment at 50 in Chennai; filmmakers extend condolences

Trigger: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil producer Dilli Babu passed away in the early hours of September 9 in Chennai. As per reports, the Indian film producer was 50 and breathed his last at around 12.30 am. Dilli Babu's funeral will occur at 4.30 pm on Monday, September 9.

Dilli Babu's untimely death has come across as a shock to the whole film fraternity, especially the Tamil film industry. If reports are to be believed then, the Dilli Babu was admitted to a private hospital owing to illness.

An India Today report suggests that the body of the Tamil producer Dilli Babu's will be brought to his Perungalathur home in Chennai for homage at 10.30 AM. As soon as the unfortunate news broke, several people from the Industry came out to extend condolences for Dilli Babu's demise.

For instance, Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures expressed his shock over Dilli Babu's demise. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of producer #Dillibabu of @AxessFilm Factory. So many young and new talents were supported by him. A big loss to the film industry. My condolences to the friends and family! Rest in Peace!! (sic)."

Producer G Dhananjeyan also shared a post expressing his condolences.

Director ARK Saravan posted a heartfelt note for Dilli Babu. His X post read, "Dilli Babu sir (heartbreak emoji). He gave me life through the film Maragadha Nanayam. Tamil cinema has lost a good human being, good producer and a good achiever like him. My heart refuses to believe it. #RIP Dillibabu Sir.. (sic)." (Loosely translated).

It is pertinent to mention that Dilli Babu's production house, Axess Film Factory, has produced several super hit films like Maragadha Nanayam, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule, Bachelor, Miral, and Kalvan. The Tamil producer made his debut in 2015 with Urumeen.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of illness, do not hesitate to seek help from medical professionals.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jr NTR waves goodbye to fans at airport as he heads to Mumbai ahead of Devara trailer launch