Tamil actor Rajkiran’s daughter Zeenat Priya separates from partner Munish Raja; apologizes for eloping

Rajkiran is undoubtedly a veteran in the Tamil film industry and, over the years, has become a household name. In 2022, the actor made headlines for the wrong reasons as his daughter Zeenat Priya had eloped with actor Munish Raja, best known for his performance in the soap opera Nadhaswaram.

Following the incident, Rajkiran had put out a statement on his official social media, where he revealed that Zeenat is his foster daughter. In the latest update, Zeenat has made some shocking revelation via social media, where she announced that her marriage to Munish Raja has been dissolved.

Rajkiran’s daughter Zeenat Priya says this is unexpected kindness

Zeenat Priya shared a video via social media where she apologized to her adoptive father for hurting him. She also mentioned that she had separated from her husband and television actor Munish Raja. The video quickly went viral on social media as well. In the video, Zeenat said:

“Hello, Everyone; I’m Priya, the adopted daughter of Rajkiran sir. You probably got to know through the media that I got married to actor Munish Raja in 2022. We have now separated. It has been a few months since we separated. Our marriage was not legal. I wish to declare that. Also, after the wedding I have hurt my father a lot. Despite that, when I got into trouble, he stood by me and helped me out. This is unexpected kindness. Forgive me, father.”

Zeenat Priya’s wedding to actor Munish Raja

The love story of Priya and Munish Raja started off via social media when the actor approached her via Facebook. They quickly became friends, which eventually blossomed into romance. While Munish Raja’s family was supportive of this, Rajkiran vehemently opposed the union. Rajkumar revealed that he wasn’t convinced Munish Raja was eligible enough to marry his daughter and even suspected ulterior motives.

Eventually, the couple, mad in love, eloped. Following this, Zeenat also made several accusations against her adoptive father. The veteran actor soon put out a statement on his social media where he mentioned that he only had one child, his son Nainar Mohammad, and no one else. He clarified that Zeenat was his adopted daughter and that from then on, they would no longer have any connection.

Rajkiran also accused Munish Raja of cunningness, saying he was too lazy and would do anything for money. He mentioned that Munish Raja intended to use the veteran actor’s goodwill to get opportunities in films.

