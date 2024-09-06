Thalapathy Vijay beats Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in 2023-24 income tax payment; Allu Arjun among top 20 taxpayers

South Cinema has been witnessing some of the biggest projects and hits for quite some time now. Actors including Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal and others are in the spotlight for some of their highly anticipated projects, such as The Greatest Of All Time, Pushpa: The Rule, and Bazooka. And now, these bankable stars have made it to become one of the highest taxpayers this year.

As per reports, the GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay has topped the list of highest taxpayers for the year 2023–24. He has paid Rs 80 crore, thereby surpassing Bollywood actors Salman Khan at Rs 75 crores and Amitabh Bachchan at Rs. 71 crores.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, who is waiting for the release of his upcoming project, Pushpa 2: The Rule, paid Rs. 14 crore as income tax. With this, he filled in his name among the top 20 taxpayers in the country. Besides him, Mohanlal has also paid an advance tax amount of Rs. 14 crore.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay brought a superb spectacle to the box office with his latest release, The Greatest Of All Time. The film being one of the actor’s final ones before he steps into his political arena has already fetched a massive response from the audience.

Released on September 5, 2024, GOAT has already been declared a hit by many and has featured the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

Coming to Allu Arjun, his much anticipated project Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film has been under much scrutiny over its release. There have been reports about it getting delayed, and many speculations have also claimed that there had been some kind of discord between Allu Arjun and the filmmaker Sukumar. However, all of the buzz has been quite clearly dispelled by the star himself.

Producer of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Ravi Shankar, confirmed that everything has been on track for the film. Speaking at an event for the film Mathu Vadalara 2, he mentioned that the movie would not be delayed and would hit the theaters on December 6 only.

