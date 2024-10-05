The GOAT: Makers drop BTS video of Thalapathy Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan together filming latter’s cameo; fans go gaga over it

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, had a special appearance of Sivakarthikeyan as himself, which was quite a surprise for fans. Now, the makers of the film have dropped a BTS video of the same with the actors sharing a special moment together while filming.

The video features Vijay and SK having a fun banter while shooting together and also showcases the superstar gifting him a watch as a token of love for agreeing to the cameo.

For those who are unaware, Sivakarthikeyan made a special appearance in the film’s climax scene, sharing the screen alongside Thalapathy Vijay and Mic Mohan. The comical and dramatic scene featured a fun bromance between the two actors.

The film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay featured a spy action family drama with the actor playing the dual role as both father and son.

The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu also has actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in key roles. The movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix in multiple languages.

Furthermore, Thalapathy Vijay has also begun shooting for his next film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69. The movie which is being helmed by H Vinoth is said to be an action flick with an underlying theme of politics.

The upcoming movie which is touted to be the actor’s alleged final film is set to have actors like Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and many more playing supporting roles.

