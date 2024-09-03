TOXIC BIG UPDATE: Nayanthara joins shoot of Yash starrer in Bangalore; DROPS a hint

Nayanthara’s project Toxic, spearheaded by Yash, is one of the most hyped upcoming films. It will feature a number of actors from across Indian cinema and will be no less than a massive entertainer. Now, the diva’s latest glimpse has raised many eyebrows among her fans, who think that Nayanthara might have begun her shooting schedule for the movie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nayanthara dropped a partial picture of herself, which focused on her high tan-hued leather boots. From the background of the snapshot, it can be assumed that the actress might be somewhere near a grassy piece of land. While her face wasn’t visible, it was her caption that grabbed attention.

Nayanthara’s caption expressed her feelings and read, “All you need is confidence & boots.”

Surely, her mysterious post has left many of her fans guessing if this was indeed a sneak peek into her look for her upcoming film Toxic. However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter.

Back on August 1, 2024, several glimpses of Nayanthara surfaced on the internet as she began her shooting schedule for Vishnu Edavan’s film, co-starring Kavin. While the title of the movie hasn’t been finalized yet, the pictures of the actress raised more speculation on the matter.

Besides her professional highlights, the lady superstar also grabs attention occasionally for her personal life. For the unversed, she is married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and the duo are parents to their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

It is often that Nayanthara shares glimpses from her personal life on her social media accounts. For instance sometime back she had dropped a bunch of photos from one of her relaxed moments with her family, away from work.

The Instagram post featured several moments from the diva’s life as she enjoyed a moment of solitude and happy memories with her husband and children at a park. From taking a stroll to their sons enjoying exploring the world, the pictures were surely dreamy.

For the unversed, Toxic would be released in April 2025.