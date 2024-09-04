The GOAT release promo: Thalapathy Vijay turns on his action mode, besting everyone in this Venkat Prabhu action-thriller

Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up for the release of his next movie, The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT on September 5, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have even unveiled a release promo for the movie which is packed with some stellar action cuts.

The new promo glimpse unveils some action-packed sequences from the film as Vijay dons the dual role of both father and son.

Check out the release promo of The GOAT here:

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT features the story of Gandhi, a former top dog in an anti-terrorist squad. Staying away from the organization for a long time, the man has to return and reconcile with his former mates owing to their own actions in the past and an adversary that stemmed from it.

As Vijay plays a dual role of both father and son, the movie also enjoys an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, the movie directed by Venkat Prabhu also made use of de-aging technology in the movie to showcase a younger version of the actor. Moreover, the makers have also confirmed of making use of AI to recreate late actor Captain Vijayakanth in a cameo role for the film.

With the movie just a few hours away from its release, Thalapathy Vijay’s previous directors Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj had shared a selfie from an airplane, wishing the movie their best. The post was shared by the filmmakers on their online handles which were signed off as, “From your boys, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee.”

Check out the post by Lokesh Kanagaraj here:

Furthermore, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to start his work for his alleged final movie which is tentatively titled as Thalapathy 69. In a recent event, director H Vinoth was confirmed to be the film’s director and is expected to be a complete action entertainer.

The 69th movie of the actor is alleged to be his last cinematic venture before the actor transitions his career as a full-time politician.

