The GOAT: Venkat Prabhu spills beans on Vijay starrer’s plot, responds to criticism over songs saying ‘few have different opinions’

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time is all set to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024. Now, director Venkat Prabhu has unveiled the plot of the film in an interview with Vikatan.

The director has said, "The film follows a fictional story which is rooted in realism. An elite group called Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS) collaborates with India's RAW organization, where the individuals share a common history.”

The rest of the film is said to focus on the squad’s past success that becomes a problem for them in the present and how it stands to threaten the future. The director also added, “The plot unfolds as they confront and overcome their demons, leading to a thrilling narrative of redemption and resilience.”

Speaking more on the same, Venkat Prabhu also shared his insight on the criticisms the songs in the film have faced. The director said, “Most people have liked the songs from The Greatest Of All Time‌ and few have different opinions.”

He further added, “On social media, some didn't like the SPARK song, but now they are saying that they love the SPARK song.” He concluded by saying people are going to like all the tracks in the movie after it is released. He also said fans are going to have a high scope of dancing inside the theaters.

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is musically crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The makers of the film have released three singles by now with the last one also unveiling the de-aged look of the superstar.

However, the tracks and the de-aging tech have received flak from netizens which led to criticisms. The movie which is touted to be a sci-fi action flick features an additional ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and many more in key roles.

Subsequently, there is also buzz about Vijay joining hands with director H Vinoth in September for his alleged final movie, tentatively called Thalapathy 69.

