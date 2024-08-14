CBFC directs makers of Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan to swap Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha's poster with THIS; check details

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently mandated changes to the upcoming Telugu film Mr Bachchan, which stars Ravi Teja. A significant aspect of this directive was the removal of a poster featuring legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, which was initially included in the film's promotional materials. Instead, the board has requested a new poster showcasing Amitabh Bachchan alongside his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the censor board demanded multiple modifications. A disclaimer needed to be added, clarifying that the film is a work of fiction and bears no resemblance to any real person or place. The makers were also asked to remove or substitute certain abusive language, while a brief one-second scene showing blood was entirely cut. Additionally, a two-minute sequence depicting a child smoking was altered, with the beedi being replaced by a pencil.

The film's opening title sequence, which originally included a poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, was swapped with the one featuring Jaya Bachchan alongside Big B. After these adjustments were made, the CBFC granted the film a U/A certificate on Tuesday.

Ravi Teja's upcoming film Mr Bachchan has generated immense excitement among fans and critics alike. Directed by Harish Shankar, the movie is an official remake of the 2018 Hindi film Raid, which starred Ajay Devgn. While the original was a serious and grounded drama, Mr Bachchan offers a refreshing twist.

Advertisement

One of the highlights of Mr Bachchan is the introduction of Bhagyashri Borse, who makes her Telugu debut in the film. Her on-screen chemistry with Ravi Teja adds a romantic element to the otherwise intense storyline.

Meanwhile, Mr Bachchan is going to clash with several films at the box office on its release day, August 15. The films that are going to release on the same day are Double Ismart, Thangalaan, Raghu Thatha, Demonte Colony 2, and Stree 2 among others.

ALSO READ: Top 7 South Indian films releasing on Independence Day: Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan to Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan