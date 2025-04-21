The Raja Saab actress Malavika Mohanan claims South is 'obsessed' with navels of heroines; ‘They zoom in on our bodies…’

Malavika Mohanan has marked her name as one of the upcoming pan-Indian starlets. The diva has worked extensively in South and has also made a name for herself in the Hindi belt. Recently, the actress opened up about the peculiar traits she found in the different audiences in each of these industries when it came to their perception of heroines.

Speaking with Hauterrfly, Malavika claimed that audiences and filmmakers down South prefer chubbier actresses, unlike in Mumbai, where divas are required to have extremely fit and worked-out bodies.

Moving on, she added how the people in the South cinema are somewhat obsessed with heroines showing their navels on-screen. Malavika mentioned that they even zoom into the pictures of their bodies for the same.

In her words, “It was a completely new phenomenon that navels are obsessed over so much. And then you’d see pictures of actresses on social media, where they zoom in on their bodies.”

Malavika also explained how the work dynamic changes drastically between the North and South belts, and hence, all she aims for is to maintain a fit and healthy body.

She remembered being trolled for being too skinny as well as putting on some weight early on during her career, which left her perplexed about what the film industry perceives as the ideal appearance of a heroine.

The Raja Saab actress highlighted, “At one point, I would get confused, should I be fit or should I be curvy? Now I’ve reached a stage where I’m like ‘be healthy, be fit’.”

Coming to her work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in the Tamil film Thangalaan opposite Chiyaan Vikram, followed by her Hindi film stint with Siddhanth Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra.

Fast forward to now, and she has two exciting projects in the pipeline. While one is the Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, the other one is Karthi’s spy actioner sequel Sardar 2.

