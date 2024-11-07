THROWBACK: Why did Anushka Shetty never work in pan-India films after Prabhas co-starrer Baahubali?

In today’s throwback, we will revisit the time when Anushka Shetty revealed why she chose not to pursue more pan-India films after the massive success of the Prabhas-starrer Baahubali. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actress explained in detail why she didn’t capitalize on the film’s success. Anushka shared that she immediately began shooting for Bhaagamathie after completing the SS Rajamouli directorial.

She said, "Once I finished Baahubali, I had my commitment with Bhaagamathie, and then I wanted to take some time off. It was by choice. It was something I needed the most at that time. Back then, I felt like doing that so I would be more present for my future projects. I know it’s totally unheard of."

Anushka Shetty went on to say that she felt like taking a temporary break from acting and did not even listen to any scripts at the time. However, the actress mentioned that if something exciting came along, she would have taken it up.

In the Prabhas starrer, Anushka Shetty played the role of Baahubali's wife Devasena. Her performance was well-received by viewers across the country.

After the success of Baahubali, Anushka continued to feature in regional films like Bhaagamathie and Nishabdham. After 2020, she went on a hiatus and returned after three years with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

Talking about the film, the actress revealed that Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was the first project she took up after her break. She mentioned that she had heard the script in 2019 when Covid happened. However, when the lockdown was lifted, she started shooting for the movie with her co-star Naveen Polishetty.

In Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Anushka essays the role of a feminist who wants to stay single for the rest of her life. On the other hand, Naveen portrays the character of a person who dreams of being in a committed relationship. Despite different wishes, the two cross paths with each other and connect instantly. Those who haven't watched this movie can stream it on Netflix.

