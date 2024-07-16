Dulquer Salmaan says reimagining Soorarai Pottru remake into Sarfira is 'difficult'; talks about Akshay Kumar's performance

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira marks Akshay Kumar's 150th leading role. The film was released in theaters worldwide on July 12. Although the movie has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, Dulquer Salmaan has praised the Sarfira team for their exceptional performances.

Dulquer Salmaan praises Sarfira team

Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media handle X, to pen a note lauding Sudha Kongara, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and the entire team for their dedication to the craft. Praising the director of Sarfira, he wrote, "Reimagining a classic into another language is always so difficult! But my dear @Sudha_Kongara does it effortlessly, making it authentic and rooted."

Commending the star cast, he wrote, "Kudos to all the actors @akshaykumar sir, so sincere, #radhikkamadan, so delightful, and #simabiswas ma'am, who makes your insides hurt when she's hurting. Ably supported by a fab @SirPareshRawal sir, and it was such a joy to see our @realsarathkumar."

Dulquer Salmaan concluded his note by congratulating Suriya and Jyotika for bringing this story to a larger audience. "Big congrats to @Suriya_offl Anna and #Jyothika Ma'am for bringing this story to a wider audience. Love always to my bro @gvprakash for his boundless talent," he wrote.

For the unversed, actor Suriya made a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira. Not only that but he was briefly featured at the end of the film, garnering the attention of his fans.

About Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar

Sarfira tells the story of Vir Jagannath Mhatre, a middle-class man hailing from Maharashtra whose ambitious dream is to launch a budget airline that transcends economic and social barriers. This aspiration challenges the deeply held principles of non-violence upheld by his father, adding layers of complexity to Vir's character and driving his motivations.

The film features Akshay Kumar in the role of Vir Mhatre, with Radhika Madan portraying Rani and Paresh Rawal embodying Mr. Paresh Goswami. Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues penned by Pooja Tolani, Sarfira boasts a musical score by GV Prakash Kumar. The production is helmed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Suriya, and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), along with Vikram Malhotra.

