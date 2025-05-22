Internet reacts as Aarti Mohan seeks Rs 40 Lakh monthly alimony from Ravi Mohan in divorce case

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s divorce has now become the talk of the town. From their social media statements to their feuds, everything has grabbed attention. As they appeared before the court on May 21, reports began circulating that Aarti had demanded Rs 40 lakh per month as alimony. Now, netizens can’t stop talking about it, and social media platforms are flooded with reactions.

One user on X wrote, “If I were an actor’s wife and he gave me Rs 40 lakhs per month as alimony, I wouldn’t even know what to do with that much money.”

Another social media user supported Aarti amid the divorce battle and posted on X, “Aarti Ravi is demanding ₹40 lakh per month in alimony from Ravi Mohan — not because of any lack or suffering, but simply because he earns more. In today’s system, it seems that being financially successful as a husband is enough to be penalized.”

On the other hand, one netizen commented, “Marriage is scary… what if one day she wants ₹40 lakh a month just to not be with you?”

Check out more reactions below:

About Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi's divorce hearing

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi were present at the Chennai Family Welfare Court on May 21 as part of their ongoing divorce case. As per a One India Tamil report, the hearing has been pushed to June 12, 2025. During the court session, Aarti is said to have submitted a petition requesting Rs 40 lakh per month in maintenance from the Parasakthi actor.

Ravi Mohan was the one who had filed for divorce earlier. After that, the matter was moved to the Mediation and Reconciliation Center. There, the judge encouraged the two to resolve their issues through peaceful conversations. Following the directive, Ravi and Aarti reportedly attended three mediation sessions, which were said to have taken place in a cooperative manner.

Once the mediation process concluded, the case documents were forwarded to the Family Welfare Court for further legal proceedings. However, the case has been deferred, with the next hearing scheduled for June 12.

Ravi and Aarti got married in 2009 and are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

