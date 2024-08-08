Top 5 South Indian OTT releases in August: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to Parvathy Thiruvothu’s Ullozhukku

Undoubtedly, August 2024 is set to be an excellent month for South Indian cinema, with films like Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan, Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, and Keerthy Suresh’s Raghu Thatha all gearing up to hit the silver screens on the same day.

However, that’s not where the fun ends. August promises to be a jackpot for cinephiles all around with exciting releases in streaming platforms as well. Let us take a look at the top 5 South Indian OTT releases in the month of August.

Top 5 South Indian OTT releases

1. Ullozhukku

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Arguably one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year, Ullozhukku had its theatrical release on 21st June, this year. The film, which features Parvathy and Urvashi in the lead roles, gained popularity for winning a screenplay competition against the Hindi blockbuster Laapata Ladies.

Ullozhukku, which literally translates to Undercurrent, delves into the lives of Leelamma and her daughter-in-law Anju, and the dynamic between the two at the face of unfortunate circumstances. The film garnered widespread acclaim at the time of release, and made its OTT premiere on August 2nd.

2. Brindaa

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Trisha Krishnan starrer Brinda had its streaming debut on August 2nd, and has garnered widespread acclaim within a week of its release. The series revolves around the eponymous character, a newly appointed sub-inspector in Hyderabad. How her life takes a turn when a mysterious body is found forms the crux of the story.

Advertisement

3. Weapon

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Vasanth Ravi, Sathyaraj starrer Weapon began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 2nd, this year. The film which had its theatrical release in June this year, garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics and audience alike. The science-fiction action thriller flick is undoubtedly one of the boldest attempts in Indian cinema.

4. Indian 2

Where to watch: Netflix

The Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which hit the silver screens on July 12th this year. The film, helmed by Shankar, is a sequel of the 1996 film by the same name, and will also have a prequel, set to release in 2025.

Now, almost a month after the film’s theatrical release, Indian 2 is all set to make its streaming debut via Netflix. The OTT platform made the announcement via their official social media that the film will be released on the platform on August 9th.

5. Manorathangal

Where to watch: Zee5

Advertisement

The Malayalam anthology series Manorathangal has been one of the most talked about series in the Mollywood industry for a while now. The series is set to premiere on Zee5 on August 15th, features some of the most prominent actors in the industry, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Indrajith, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aparna Balamurali and many others.

The series also features a stellar crew including Priyadarshan, Ranjith, Mahesh Narayanan, Santhosh Sivan, among others. Manorathangal is based on the short stories of Jnanpith laureate and screenwriter-director MT Vasudevan Nair.

Apart from these, it is also speculated that Nag Ashwin’s super hit mythological science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD will also be making its OTT premiere later this month. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the news. Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Shobana and many more in crucial roles, and garnered widespread critical and commercial acclaim at the time of release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Birthday boy Fahadh Faasil poses for a blockbuster photo with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on Vettaiyan sets