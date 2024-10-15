Top 9 Must-watch Tamil Movies on OTT: Suriya's Jai Bhim, Dhanush and Nithya Menen's Thiruchitrambalam to Thalapathy Vijay's Thuppakki

The Tamil movie industry has time and again proved its excellence by producing some very iconic films at the box office. Tamil cinema offers a wide range of storytelling and highlights diverse themes and vibrant narratives. Now, with the rise of popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and more, audiences, especially non-Tamil-speaking moviegoers, can easily access a plethora of must-watch Tamil films.

Kollywood has a wide range of films in various genres. From thrillers to romcoms to action dramas, you will get options in almost all genres. If you are looking for some must-watch Tamil films on OTT, then you have landed on the right page.

9 Must-watch Tamil Movies on OTT

1. Jai Bhim (2021)

Genre: Crime Thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ratings: 8.7/10 (IMDb)

If you are a Suriya fan, then Jai Bhim is definitely a must-watch Tamil film for you. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie is a brutal but hard-hitting crime thriller. The plot of Jai Bhim is focused on the atrocities against the tribal groups living in remote locations of India. It is pertinent to mention that the film is based on a real-life case taken up by Justice K. Chandru. It is safe to say that Jai Bhim has ample moments that won’t let you leave your seat until the end with a brilliant cinematic experience.

2. Thiruchitrambalam (2022)

Genre: Romance/Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Ratings: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

It is not wrong to say that Dhanush and Nithya Menen's film Thiruchitrambalam broke the stereotype that small concept films do not work in theatres. Helmed by Mithran R. Jawahar, the movie features Prakash Raj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashii Khanna, among others, in pivotal roles. Thiruchitrambalam is a feel-good Tamil film that explores the story of Pazham, a delivery boy, who finds solace in his best friend Shobana. It is pertinent to mention that the female lead, Nithya Menen, was recently awarded the highest acting honor, the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress for her role.



3. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (2016)

Genre: Neo-Noir, Crime thriller

Where to watch: Aha, Amazon Prime

Ratings: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Next, we have yet another banger must-watch Tamil movie, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, that revolves around a retired police officer. The protagonist meets with an accident while investigating a case. Further, the movie explores his narration of a story of a twisted case to his friend's son and relives his past. Everything about the film is just perfect—its storyline, narration, direction, and cast performances—everything is just effortless. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is undoubtedly one of the best crime Tamil movies of all time.

4. Oh My Kadavule (2020)

Genre: Comedy Romance

Where to watch: Manorama MAX and Zee 5

Ratings: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

If you are in the mood for some light-hearted romantic comedies, then Oh My Kadavule would instantly boost your mood. Directed by Ashwath Kumar, the film stars Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the main roles. One of the greatest highlights of Oh My Kaduvule is an extended cameo by Vijay Sethupathi. The film was an instant hit at the box office. It is available on Manorama Max and Zee 5 for streaming.

5. Vikram (2022)

Genre: Action Thriller

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar and Zee 5

Ratings: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

The Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer film Vikram was the second movie of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe called LCU. Directed by Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan reprised his role from the 1986 movie Vikram. Interestingly, Suriya also appeared in a special cameo role in the film. Talking about the plot, Vikram is about a former commander of a black-ops squad's pilot batch. The movie explores his journey and efforts to take down Sandhanam, the runner of a drug syndicate. Undoubtedly, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is a must-watch Tamil movie.

6. Maanaadu (2021)

Genre: Sci-fi/Action

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Ratings: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Next on the list of must-watch Tamil movies is Silambarasan TR starrer Maandaadu. The film is about a man and a cop who get trapped in a time loop on the day of the chief minister's public conference. Despite attempting to escape, the duo experiences the same day on a loop, typically what a time loop is. Besides, Silmabarasan TR, Maandaadu features SJ Surya, Anjena Kirti, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and others.

7. Kaithi (2019)

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar and Aha

Ratings: 8.4/10 (IMDb)

Hands down, Karthi proved his excellence as an actor with this Tamil film called Kaithi. The action thriller has to be one of the finest and most perfect action thriller films that created a benchmark not just in the Tamil industry but worldwide. Helmed by none other than Lokesh Cinematic Universe, the story is about an ex-convict who tries to meet with his daughter after getting released from jail. However, he gets caught up in a drug raid while trying to meet his child after years of separation, which further leads to a series of events.

8. Thuppakki (2012)

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Ratings: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

Thalapathy Vijay delivered one of the most iconic performances in the 2012 film Thuppakki without any doubt, thus making it one of the must-watch Tamil movies. The movie explores the tale of an army captain who comes on a vacation to his hometown but later finds out about a possible attack on the city. Moreover, Thuppakki delves into an exhilarating chase to capture the real culprit.

9. Mankatha (2011)

Genre: Crime

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Ratings: 7.7/10 (IMDb)

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the Ajith Kumar starrer is about a suspended cop who helps four men steal money a gangster won by betting on cricket. However, things take an ugly turn as the money now can be split only at the cost of their lives.

With this, we have come to the end of the Top 9 Must-Watch Tamil movies to binge-watch on OTT platforms. Now it is your turn to pick your favorites, grab a hot cup of coffee with some snacks, and start watching.

