Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar OTT release DELAYED despite its theatrical release in May 2024; Here’s why

Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar is a Malayalam-language comedy-drama which released back on May 3, 2024. However, despite months since its release, the film is yet to make its debut in the OTT space.

As per a report by OTTplay, the Tovino Thomas starrer was bagged by Netflix for a whopping price but it has been on hold by the platform because of disagreement with the film’s makers. The underwhelming box office performance and the negative reviews of the film have led the OTT giants to reconsider and re-negotiate the amount they dealt with. The movie is now only set to arrive for streaming once the discussions are concluded with a resolution.

The movie Nadikar starring Tovino Thomas follows the story of a Malayalam superstar David Padikkal, once a good actor, who has become used to the face and glam of the star-studded life. Arrogant in his stature, he succumbs to his ego, lashing out and even storming from a film set.

However, this leads to a crew member’s accident in his now-shelved film which turns his life upside down. The rest of the movie focuses on how David has an introspective look into himself and finds himself once again, beyond the star image.

The movie directed by Lal Jr features actors like Divya Pillai, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Bhavana, Anoop Menon, and many more in key roles. The movie was received with mixed-to-negative reviews and was an eventual flop at the box office.

Watch the trailer of Nadikar:

Moving ahead, Tovino Thomas was last seen this year in the blockbuster film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), directed by Jithin Laal. The movie which has become one of the highest grossers in Malayalam for 2024, is an action-adventure film that takes us through myths and fantasies of Chyothikaavu, and their revered sacred lamp, the Chyothivilaku.

Advertisement

The movie set in three different time periods showcases three men of the same lineage as their lives revolve around the sacred lamp. The film which has Tovino in triple roles also had actors like Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: 'Unlike me, she had no family empire to back her...': When Naga Chaitanya opened up about Samantha's choice of working after their wedding