Trauma OTT Release: Vivek Prasanna starrer Tamil thriller busts medical crime ring; here’s where you can watch it online

Tamil crime thriller Trauma made its way to the big screens back on March 21. The film, which comes with an overt premise of a romantic family drama, slowly grapples with unearthing the hidden underbelly of medical crime, digging up facts in a slowly burned emotional story. And now the film is all set to release on OTT.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Trauma

Tamil thriller busting underworld of medical crime, Trauma is all set to release on the OTT platform Tentkotta from April 19, 2025.

The streaming giant made the official announcement for the same on their X account. Sharing a clip from the movie, they captioned “Brace yourself for a wild ride! #TRAUMA, the mind-bending anthology thriller, starts streaming exclusively TOMORROW on @Tentkotta.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Trauma

The storyline of Trauma begins with an unusual love story that blossoms between two strangers, intersecting a wealthy couple’s fertility treatment. These two love stories bloom in parallel against the underbelly of medical crime that stays hidden from the surface of mainstream society.

With the central figure of the untrustworthy medical institutes, the film goes on to question how scams and deception continue to hackle innocent victims without their knowledge.

The irony of the circumstances in the film is then wittily contrasted with the life of two thieves, who deduce that stealing cars is more profitable than stealing money and wallets.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Trauma

The cast of Trauma includes Vivek Prasanna, Prathosh, Ananth Nag, Chandini Tamilarasan, and Poornima Ravi. It is written and directed by Thambithurai Mariyappan.

The Tamil thriller is backed by Turm Production House while RS Rajprathap has composed its musical score.

ALSO READ: Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi Twitter Review: Is Kalyan Ram, Vijayashanti’s cop drama a HIT or MISS? Read these 11 tweets to know