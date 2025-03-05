UI OTT release date: When and where to watch Upendra Rao starrer sci-fi film online

UI is a Kannada sci-fi dystopian action film that premiered in theaters on December 20 last year. Directed by Upendra, the movie stars him in the lead role alongside Reeshma Nanaiah and other prominent actors. Following its successful theatrical run, fans have been eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Now, there’s good news about its streaming debut.

When and where to watch UI

According to OTTPlay, Upendra's UI will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 30 onwards. However, the makers have yet to confirm the release date.

Official trailer and plot of UI

UI is a sci-fi dystopian film that delves into intelligence, identity, and societal norms. The story follows Kiran Adarsh (Murali Sharma), a reviewer encouraged by Sunaina (Nidhi Subbaiah) to critique a film. As he analyzes it, hidden layers of perception and control begin to unfold.

The narrative shifts to Satya and Kalki (both played by Upendra). Satya represents morality and equality, while Kalki signifies transformation and conflict. Their journey explores themes of caste, religion, and societal change, drawing inspiration from Basavanna and Kalki. The film also examines the impact of technological advancements, mining, and environmental exploitation. It portrays the destruction of Mother Earth (Prakriti) and the emergence of Kalki as a response to this devastation.

Cast and crew of UI

UI is a film written and directed by Upendra and produced by G. Manoharan, Sreekanth K. P., and Bhaumik Gondaliya. The film’s cinematography is handled by H. C. Venugopal, with Vijay Raj B. G. as the editor. Meanwhile, the music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Upendra plays Sathya, Kalki, and himself, leading an ensemble cast that includes Reeshma Nanaiah as Nandini, Sadhu Kokila as Joker, and Murali Sharma as Kiran Adarsh. The film also features Vinayak Trivedi, Indrajit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, Om Sai Prakash, Guruprasad, P. Ravi Shankar as Vaamana Rao, Achyuth Kumar, Hamsa Prathap, Neetu, and Lasya Nagraj in prominent roles.

Are you excited to watch UI on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.