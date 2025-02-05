UI OTT Release: Here’s where you can stream Upendra Rao’s scientific fiction dystopian film online

Upendra Rao’s last film, UI, took the audiences on a trip to a completely dystopian world. The Kannada language science fiction won everyone’s hearts for its unique storyline. And now, within months of release, UI is on the route to stream online soon.

Where to watch UI

Well, after months of theatrical release, Upendra starrer UI is all set to stream online on Zee Kannada. An official post was dropped by the latter in this regard, as they shared a teaser clip of the film on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. However, the streaming platform had not announced any specific date from when UI would begin to air online.

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of UI

Well, based on the buzz, UI explores the psychological conflicts that take place between two characteristic tropes, Sathya and Kalki.

The movie also ends up exploring the after-effects of misuse of power meant for the greater good. It also sheds light on the exploitation of knowledge and sound technology, which ultimately builds up as the biggest foe, leading to the complete destruction of humanity and Earth.

In more ways than one, UI transcends all cultural and linguistic barriers and unveils how systematic imbalances in every cycle of life actually result in massive changes and incorrigible breakdowns.

Cast and crew of UI

The cast of UI features Upendra in triple roles. Besides him, other actors include Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Sharma, Guruprasad, Indrajit Lankesh, Om Sai Prakash and more.

Being directed and written by Upendra himself, it is produced under Lahari Films and Venus Entertainments. The musical score is crafted by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.