Yash reviews Upendra’s UI as he attends film screening with wife Radhika, later bumps into Kichcha Sudeep

Yash and his darling wife Radhika Pandit recently graced the celebrity show hosted for the screening of Upendra Rao’s recent release, UI. While the event was an already star-studded affair with the who’s who of the Kannada film industry in attendance, it was the presence of the Toxic star in his suave and crisp new look that grabbed attention. Moreover, the rock star also reviewed the dystopian science fiction film.

In a video going viral on social media, Yash, accompanied by his wife Radhika, interacted with the media as he revealed what all he loved about the film UI.

The actor mentioned how Upendra has narrated a story but not in a straight way, and everything has symbolic and deep meaning.

Yash expressed, “I am very happy to be able to watch a film with him. He has told me what is going on in his mind and heart; everything he said was symbolic. As usual, Uppi sir’s picture doesn’t have anything straight but there are some deep thoughts. It might happen because of the society. The story itself raises questions about whether it is right or wrong.”

Besides that, Yash appreciated how, without any heroines, it was Upendra who single-handedly ruled the screen with his presence above all.

Well, that’s not all. Right at the celebrity show, Yash also bumped into Kichcha Sudeep, who too had joined in to watch the film UI.

In some candid photos shared by the official production house behind UI, the two Kannada icons can be seen giving each other a warm embrace while interacting candidly over fond conversations.

Check out Yash and Kichcha Sudeep’s iconic moment here:

Earlier today, Kichcha Sudeep had taken to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a review about the Upendra starrer.

He wrote, “Just watched #UiTheMovie. A script only @nimmaupendra sir can visualize and narrate. It's amazing how his thought process operates. Happy about the response it's getting and even happier for the team to have stood with Uppi Sir. Congrats and best wishes to the entire team."

Take a look at Kichcha Sudeep’s post here:

On the work front, Yash is all ready for his next release, Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas. Kichcha Sudeep, on the other hand, is set for his next release Max, that will hit the theaters on December 25.

