UI full movie leaked online: Upendra Rao's film falls prey to piracy just hours after release

UI, starring Upendra Rao, hit the big screens today, December 20. While fans across the country are celebrating the release of this sci-fi action thriller in theaters, the movie has already made its way to the piracy website. Yes, that's right.

UI has been leaked online on multiple piracy websites just moments after its release today. According to Times Now, the film is available for free on websites including Movierulez, Tamilrockerz, Filmyzilla and some Telegram channels.

The Upendra Rao starrer can be downloaded from pirated sites in various resolutions, such as 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and some HD versions. Consequently, the movie is just a search away on the internet for anyone looking to watch UI online. Some of the websites where the film may have leaked include Moviesda, Tamilblasters, TamilYogi, Ibomma, and others.

With the sci-fi movie being leaked online, it is yet to be seen whether the film's business will be affected or not. However, UI is generating a positive response following its release in theaters due to its unique plot.

The intro titles of the film are also going viral on social media. The first one reads, "If you are intelligent, get out of the theater right now." Meanwhile, the other ones read, "If you are a fool, watch the entire movie," and "The intelligent people appear to be fools; fools pretend to be intelligent people."

Talking about the movie UI, the film unfolds in the director's imagined universe. The story explores a psychological battle between a king and an exceptional man. The man uses his wits and skills to seize power. He defeats the king and takes control as a dictator in the town.

The film is said to be set in a dystopian world in 2040. This world is ravaged by COVID-19, artificial intelligence, social media, climate change, and wars. People live in poverty and hold on to outdated labels. They fail to see they are manipulated by those in power, and this keeps them from questioning the real problems.

Apart from Upendra, the star cast of the film also includes Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah and others.

