UNSEEN PICS: Vijay Deverakonda impresses fans with his heroic avatar in unmissable glimpses from Dear Comrade

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade is a beloved movie for many, especially seeing both of them together on screen. In recently surfaced images from the film, we could see Vijay exhibiting his irresistible charm as Bobby from the film.

The pictures showcase the actor in his iconic role which is bound to leave the fans in complete awe.

Check out UNSEEN pictures of Vijay Deverakonda as Bobby from Dear Comrade

The movie Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is directed by Bharat Kamma. It depicts the tale of Bobby, a leftist student organization leader who has an anger issue. He meets Lilly, a state-level cricket player and they fall in love but his behavior stands as an obstacle for them.

In the course of time, when Lilly is facing a disheartening situation, Bobby stands up for her which sets up the rest of the film. The Telugu-language movie was dubbed and released in languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada but was received with mixed reviews from the critics.

Besides the leading actors, the film also had Shruti Ramachandran (in her Telugu debut), Raj Arjun, Suhas, Kaali Venkat, Vikas, Divya Sripada, Vinay Mahadev, Charuhasan, and many more in key roles.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Workfront

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star, directed by Parasuram which was released earlier this year. It revolves around a middle-class family person who strives to make ends meet in his struggling life. The film also had Mrunal Thakur playing the lead role with actors Jagapathi Babu, Divyansha Kaushik, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Prakash, Raja Chembolu, Rohini Hattangadi, and many more in key roles.

The actor was also seen in a cameo role in the Nag Ashwin directorial movie Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film featured the Kushi actor as warrior Arjuna from the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

He is currently shooting for his next movie tentatively called VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

ALSO READ: Did Dhanush drop hints about his collaboration with Jr NTR in Vetrimaaran's next?