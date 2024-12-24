Unstoppable with NBK: Venkatesh Daggubati connects with Nandamuri Balakrishna; introduces his 3 daughters and talks about Naga Chaitanya

Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 has brought together many celebrities for fun and engaging chats with the host, Nandamuri Balakrishna. Following the appearances of Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salmaan, and Suriya in the past weeks, the upcoming episode on December 27, 2024, will feature Venkatesh Daggubati.

In a new promo unveiled by Aha Videos, NBK and Venkatesh are seen having a heartfelt conversation, reminiscing about their shared memories of being part of the same film industry and celebrating the OGs of Telugu cinema.

Despite being known as a private person, Venkatesh Daggubati was seen opening up about his family life. He introduced his three daughters by sharing a family picture. Moreover, the actor also talked about his nephew, Naga Chaitanya.

Adding to the excitement, Venkatesh’s brother and popular film producer, Daggubati Suresh Babu, also made an appearance on the show. The brothers were seen reminiscing about their childhood days and sharing fond memories of their late father. Additionally, director Anil Ravipudi joined the episode, making the interactions even more engaging.

Venkatesh Daggubati made an appearance on Unstoppable with NBK as his film Sankranthiki Vasthunam inches closer to its release in 2025. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads.

In addition to the main cast, the film features a stellar supporting ensemble, including Srinivasa Reddy, P. Sai Kumar, Rajendra Prasad, Upendra Limaye, Naresh, VTV Ganesh, and more in pivotal roles. Scheduled to release on January 14, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranti festival, the movie marks the third collaboration between Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi after the successful films F2: Fun and Frustration and F3: Fun and Frustration.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna is also gearing up for a Sankranti release with his highly anticipated film Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli. The period drama showcases the veteran actor in a power-packed, action-oriented role, with Bollywood star Bobby Deol making his Telugu debut as the main antagonist.

Daaku Maharaaj is slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2025, and boasts an ensemble cast, including Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Diksha Panth, Chandini Chowdary, Rao Ramesh, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others, in key roles. Additionally, Balakrishna has another major project in the pipeline, Akhanda 2, which is currently in the making.

