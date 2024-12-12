Upasana shares photo of daughter Klin Kaara Konidela with her Great Grandparents at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Pavithrotsavamulu temple

Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of their baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela, with her great-grandparents. At a temple within their family-owned hospital, the baby girl was seen sitting in the arms of her great-grandfather, while her great-grandmother smiled alongside her.

Unveiling the picture on Instagram, Upasana wrote, “Klin Kaara is truly blessed to join her great-grandparents at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Pavithrotsavamulu at our hospital temple today.”

“Seeing her in her Thatha’s arms reminds me of my childhood. This temple holds a very special place in my heart, and this moment = priceless. Om Namo Venkatesaya,” the entrepreneur concluded.

See the official post feat Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara here:

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela ’s daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, recently took the internet by storm when she was spotted taking baby steps with her mother. In a papped video that went viral online, the baby girl was seen wrapping her tiny hand around her mom while walking at an airport and interacting with the staff.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also made headlines recently with the reported runtime of his upcoming movie, Game Changer . According to reports, the Shankar directorial is set to have a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes (162 minutes).

Advertisement

The film, slated for release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti next year, has already raised high expectations. The excitement is fueled by the RRR star collaborating with veteran director Shankar. Additionally, the film marks Ram Charan’s second on-screen pairing with Kiara Advani.

Touted to be a political action drama, the movie is based on a story narrated by Karthik Subbaraj. The plot revolves around an IAS officer on a mission to eradicate corruption from the political system plaguing his society.

In addition to Ram Charan and Kiara, the film features a stellar cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and several others in key roles. Meanwhile, Charan is also working on another project, RC16, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

ALSO READ: Coolie's Chikitu Vibe Teaser OUT: Rajinikanth returns in a fun and energetic avatar; Anirudh Ravichander and TR combo wins