Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's film titled Operation Valentine; Release date revealed
Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's film will be titled Operation Valentine. The movie is inspired by true events that took place in the Indian Air Force.
Key Highlight
-
Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar’s film is officially titled Operation Valentine
-
The film will release on December 8, 2023
It is no secret that Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are set to act opposite each other in a new film. Now, the film has also been officially titled. The Varun Tej starrer will be titled Operation Valentine, and the film is inspired by true events in the Indian Air Force.
The action entertainer will land in cinemas at the end of the year. The film is set for release on December 8.
ALSO READ: D51: Rashmika Mandanna joins Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film as female lead
A post graduate in Mass Communication who loves watching and writing about films. No matter the language or the genre, a... Read more