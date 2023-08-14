Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's film titled Operation Valentine; Release date revealed

It is no secret that Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are set to act opposite each other in a new film. Now, the film has also been officially titled. The Varun Tej starrer will be titled Operation Valentine, and the film is inspired by true events in the Indian Air Force.

The action entertainer will land in cinemas at the end of the year. The film is set for release on December 8.

