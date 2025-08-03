Veteran Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away at 71 after batting cancer, Prabhudeva pays heartfelt tribute

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actor-comedian Madhan Bob, who primarily worked in Tamil movies, left for a heavenly abode at the age of 71 on Saturday. He had health-related issues. A source close to his family confirmed the news of his demise, PTI reported.

Madhan Bob had been battling cancer

Advertisement

Madhan Bob was reportedly battling cancer. His last moments were spent at his residence in Adyar, Chennai. He had shared screen space with actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Surya, and Vijay.

Prabhudeva mourns the loss of Madhan Bob on social media

Choreographer, actor, and director Prabhudeva paid an emotional tribute to Madhan Bob on social media. He posted a picture of the late actor on X and penned a note for him. "We shared the screen, and his presence always brought joy to the set," he tweeted.

Calling him "cheerful, kind, and full of humour", Prabhudeva added, "He made everyone feel happy around him. Heartfelt condolences to his family. He’ll always be remembered."

For the uninitiated, Prabhudeva and Madhan Bob worked together in movies like James Pandu, Pennin Manathai Thottu, and Manadhai Thirudivittai.

Check out the tweet here:

All about Madhan Bob's personal life and work front

Born as S. Krishnamoorthy, Madhan Bob was the eighth child in his family. Bob contributed to Tamil films as a supporting artist in his career, which spanned four decades. He rose to fame during the 1990s and 2000s and appeared in over 200 films. He was reportedly inspired by veteran actor Kaka Radhakrishnan for his unique acting style, characterised by bulging eyes and animated facial expressions.

Advertisement

His notable characters include Diamond Babu in Thenali and Manager Sundaresan in Friends. Bob also appeared in films like Sathi Leelavathi, Chandramukhi, Kaavalan, Run, Varalaaru, and Vasool Raja MBBS.

Apart from Tamil movies, Madhan Bob ventured into two Malayalam films, including Bhramaram and Celluloid, and one Tamil film, Bangaram. Bob was also a part of Kamal Haasan and Tabu's 1997 Hindi classic film, Chachi 420.

Madhan Bob was one of the judges in the popular Sun TV comedy show Asatha Povathu Yaaru?

ALSO READ: Telugu lyricist and MM Keeravani's father Siva Shakthi Datta dies at 92, Pawan Kalyan mourns saying 'I am deeply saddened'