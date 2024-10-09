Vettaiyan actor VJ Rakshan gives peek into his character Tharan; TJ Gnanavel calls film content-driven and mixed with Rajinikanth’s stardom

Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are set to appear in the film Vettaiyan, which is scheduled for release on October 10, 2024. VJ Rakshan, one of the movie's actors, recently disclosed details about his character, Tharan, expressing his excitement about working alongside the superstar.

In a video shared by the film's makers, Rakshan stated, "My character is quite endearing, and I believe it will be well-received by everyone. He is someone who understands the power of social media in today's society. With Gnanavel's writing, this character illustrates the full potential of social media."

Moreover, the actor and TV host mentioned that he used to be amazed at watching Rajinikanth dance in movies. Still, his viewing experience would often be disrupted by other people in the theater. However, this time, he could fully appreciate the actor's dancing skills up close. The actor also revealed that he was unaware he would be dancing in the song until the day of the shoot.

Check out the entire video of Rakshan from Vettaiyan here:

The film’s director, TJ Gnanavel, was recently interviewed by The Hindu, and he revealed that the film is a mix of his content and Rajinikanth’s stardom.

Gnanavel said that the superstar could not come out of his zone of playing larger-than-life characters, and because of that, the director could only convey 50% of his vision in the film. The director also said that he justified Rajinikanth's stardom with his movie and concluded that if people accepted this film, big stars would continue to make content-oriented movies.

The upcoming movie Vettaiyan is touted to be a cop action-drama flick with Rajinikanth playing an IPS officer. Aside from the superstar, the movie also has Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role who is sharing the screen alongside the former after 33 years.

Furthermore, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more in key roles.

