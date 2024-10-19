The GOAT's director Venkat Prabhu reveals getting call from Rajinikanth to praise Thalapathy Vijay's film: 'Thank you Thalaivaaa'

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay's last collaboration with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for The GOAT emerged as an instant hit at the box office. Moviegoers loved the action science-fiction film and hailed Vijay for his exceptional performance. Now, legendary actor Rajinikanth also loved The GOAT and called director Venkat Prabhu after watching the movie.

The renowned filmmaker took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to express his gratitude to Rajinikanth. Venkat Prabhu wrote, "Thank you, Thalaivaaaa!! for the call and for embracing our #GOAT with so much love. Thanks again for appreciating wholeheartedly. Forever grateful, sending you all the love." Check out his post below!

Superstar Rajinikanth’s sweet gesture has won millions of hearts on social media. This definitely proves that the Jailer actor knows how to encourage young talents in the film fraternity and shower them with love for their exceptional contribution.

For the uninitiated, The GOAT is an espionage spy thriller. The Venkat Prabhu-helmed film features Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles along with Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, and Ajmal Ameer in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, as per a report in India Today, The GOAT grossed over Rs 450 crore worldwide. After a successful theatrical run, it was released on the OTT platform Netflix on October 3, 2024. Have you watched The Greatest of All Time yet? If so, let us know if you liked the film in the comments.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Thalapathy 69 (tentative title). The film is helmed by H Vinoth and will feature Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles. According to a report by movie buff Laxmi Kanth, the actor will be seen as an ex-cop in the film.

However, the reports have not been officially confirmed by the makers. As the upcoming film began its shoot recently, following a pooja ceremony, Thalapathy 69 has been making quite the buzz, considering this might be the actor's farewell project.

