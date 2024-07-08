VIDEO: S Shankar praises Game Changer actor Ram Charan for his ‘screen presence’; says his portrayal will be ‘powerful explosion’ in theaters

S Shankar, who is gearing up for the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is all set to make his Telugu debut with Game Changer featuring Ram Charan in a key role. The legendary filmmaker who is currently busy with the final promotions of his upcoming film Indian 2 spoke about RC at a promotional event. He praised the actor for his brilliant screen presence.

S Shankar praises Ram Charan for his screen presence

At a promotional event in Hyderabad on Sunday, July 7, S Shankar expressed his gratitude for the appreciation and love he has received from Telugu audiences over the years.

The Enthiran director also shared his excitement about his Telugu debut and discussed his experience collaborating with the RRR sensation.

Shankar seemed delighted when he was speaking about Ram Charan. He said, "Ram Charan is an actor with excellent screen presence. He possesses a restrained force that is poised to unleash a powerful explosion (as translated by telugucinema.com)."

The Maverick director further added that Charan’s fans will get a treat to witness their favorite actor on screen, and it is something very exciting, and he mentioned, “Once the film is released, you will witness and understand that.”

Additionally, the Anniyan director reveals that the filming of the venture will need some more time, and “following that, we will finalize the post-production process and subsequently disclose a specific date for the release.”

Advertisement

Ram Charan wrapped up the shooting schedule for Game Changer

At the Hyderabad event, Shankar further revealed that “The segment featuring Ram Charan has been completed,” which was later confirmed by the Magadheera actor this morning, on July 8.

Charan took to Instagram to share the update with fans. He shared a collage of two pictures featuring him beside helicopters, highlighting his character in Game Changer. Alongside the photos, the actor wrote, “The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas.”

More about Game Changer

Game Changer is a political thriller directed by S Shankar, starring Ram Charan in a key role. Following his 2022 film Acharya, Ram Charan aims for a strong comeback with this high-budget film, reported to cost Rs. 200 crore.

The S Shankar directorial features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, alongside Ram Charan in three distinct roles.

Advertisement

How excited are you to witness Ram Charan and S. Shankar’s first collaboration? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kamal Haasan and Siddharth exude swag and charisma at Indian 2 pre-release event