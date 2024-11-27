Viduthalai Part 2 trailer: Vijay Sethupathi returns as Perumal to fight systemic oppression; fans say 'confirm blockbuster'

Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, is all set to hit the big screens on December 20. Recently, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film that sparked excitement amongst fans. The sequel picks up where the first installment left off.

This time, the movie will focus on the backstory of Vijay Sethupathi’s character, aka Perumaal Vaathiyaar. The Viduthalai 2 trailer was launched at an event in Chennai, along with the songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer shows the transformation of Perumal into Perumal Vaathiyaar. It highlights how oppression takes many forms and the harsh consequences that follow. We witness brutal violence not only from societal oppressors but also through other forces like the police.

Manju Warrier has been introduced in the trailer as an activist who is also Perumal's love interest. The dynamics of the characters are explored through the supporting roles. The sequel promises to be a hard-hitting tale of people fighting for their rights against the system.

One of the most powerful dialogues from the trailer is, "You could not gain political advantage with caste, religion, and class differences. That's when it started, this fear."

Another dialogue that was praised by the fans was, "Leaders without philosophy only create fan clubs, and it does not lead to progress."

Vijay Sethupathi and Soori reprise their roles from the original film, while Manju Warrier plays a key role in the sequel.

The trailer was loved by the viewers, and they also liked the de-aged avatar of Vijay Sethupathi. A social media user wrote, "Confirm Blockbuster," while another commented, "As usual, you'll be great. Fantastic actor."

Take a look at the trailer below:

The star cast of Viduthalai Part 2 also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Munnar Ramesh, Rajiv Menon, Balaji Sakthivel, and others.

Meanwhile, the film is going to clash with several other releases this holiday season, including Magic, Robinhood, Marco, and more.

