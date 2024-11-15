Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer Maharaja to release in theaters across China on November 29, 2024

Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan is now all set to release in Chinese theaters on November 29, 2024. The movie that had initially hit the big screens in India on June 14 was lauded by critics and audiences alike.

Vijay Sethupathi himself shared the official notification of the movie’s release in China through a post via Instagram.

See the official post for Maharaja’s release in China by Nithilan Swaminathan:

The movie Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, features him as a single father leading a quaint life with his daughter. He earns his livelihood as a barber in Chennai. One day, he goes to the police to report that his steel garbage can was stolen from his house while his daughter was out of town.

As both the father and daughter revere the garbage can as a god, he is determined to find the stolen artifact before she returns. The rest of the movie focuses on why he is so adamant about recovering the garbage can, with a parallel storyline involving a robber, and how both their lives intertwine.

With Vijay in the lead role, the film also has Anurag Kashyap in an important role. Additionally, the movie features actors Sachana Namidass of Bigg Boss fame, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and many more as supporting characters.

The movie, which marks Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th cinematic venture, was lauded by critics for its screenplay, direction, and performances. Moreover, it became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024. There are also rumors that the film will be remade in Bollywood with Aamir Khan in the lead role, though an official confirmation has yet to be made.

Moving ahead, Vijay Sethupathi has been making quite the buzz ever since his debut as a host on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. The actor is now next set to be seen in the lead role for the sequel film Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran.

The upcoming movie is slated to release in theaters on December 20, 2024, where Vijay Sethupathi will reprise his role as Perumal, also known as Vaathiyaar. The actor also has films like Ace and Train lined up.

