Badass: Siddu Jonnalagadda returns with ‘no mercy’ as he announces his next film

Siddu Jonnalagadda seems to be on his way back to redeeming box office win as he recently announced his next project. After the underwhelming response to his last film, Jack, Starboy is now all set to flaunt a rough look and sporty avatar with his next.

Siddu Jonnalagadda announces next film Badass

Taking to X, Sithara Entertainments presented the first look of Siddu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming project titled Badass. From the first glimpse, it is evident that the actor will be pulling off a rather rugged and sporty look, which will be unlike any other role he has portrayed before.

Sharing the post, the makers wrote, “You have seen heroes & You have seen villains.

But this one’s not here to fit into your labels! Make way for STARBOY #Siddu as #Badass This time no mercy. He’s going to set the screens on.”

For the unversed, this movie is directed by Ravikanth Perepu and will be produced by Naga Vamsi. The poster revealed that the film is expected to have a big-screen release sometime in 2026.

Siddu Jonnalagadda returned Rs 4.75 crores to Jack producers?

Well, the actor's previous film, Jack, was underwhelming at the box office, and reports suggested that he returned approximately Rs. 4.75 crores to the producers, which is nearly half of his fee for the movie.

The spy comedy-drama was tagged as a redundant movie, which was quite overused in its plot and tedious to watch at a stretch by audiences.



Siddu's work front

Besides Badass, Siddu Jonnalagadda also has several more films in the pipeline. These include Telusu Kada, which is slated for a theatrical release in October 2025. He also has Tillu Cube next, which joins as the next installment to the Tillu film franchise.

