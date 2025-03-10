Vetrimaaran breaks silence on long-awaited sequel of Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai: ‘It will start...’

Dhanush’s 2018-released crime drama thriller Vada Chennai received high praise and critical acclaim from every corner after it hit the big screen. The Vetrimaaran directorial was initially planned to have a prequel and sequel both. While a few years have already passed, there seems to have been no update on whether these installments were in the making.

And now, the filmmaker has finally broken his silence on making the much-anticipated sequel Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush. Speaking at a recent award event, Vetrimaaran was asked by lots of fans and the audience if he had any plans about the long-awaited Dhanush starrer.

In response, the filmmaker smiled and highlighted that if he even talked about doing Vada Chennai 2, the hype about the movie would break. He added that it is due to people who keep asking about the updates on the Dhanush starrer that the hype around it never dies.

Finally, Vetrimaaran did confirm that the movie is already in the works and will be coming very soon.

He said, “If we start Vada Chennai 2, there won't be this much hype. The updates, which everyone is asking about the film, give more hype. It will start soon.”

In other news, Dhanush has a whole lot of other films in the works as well. These include Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, which will hit the big screens on June 20, 2025.

Apart from this, the actor has his next directorial venture, Idly Kadai, in which he will star alongside Nithya Menen. Currently, the actor has been busy with the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Some of his other announced projects at the moment also include D55 with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy.

Dhanush also has musical maestro Illayaiaraja’s biopic in the pipeline, which has not yet locked down on a tentative release date. Meanwhile, the actor-turned-director delivered a swooping hit at the box office with his directed coming-of-age romantic drama NEEK.