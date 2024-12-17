VIRAL VIDEO: Married couple re-enacts Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's iconic Sooseki dance step from Pushpa 2 at their wedding

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making waves at the box office since its release on December 5, 2024. As the movie sets fire to the screens, its songs and dances have also gone viral, with two newlyweds re-enacting one of the iconic dance sequences.

In a recent viral video on the internet, a couple is seen dancing together to the song Sooseki from Pushpa 2 . The newlyweds, all smiles, flawlessly perform the steps from the Allu Arjun starrer, radiating happiness and joy as they celebrate their special moment.

Watch the video here:

The song Sooseki, sung by Shreya Ghoshal in multiple languages, was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The track was initially released for streaming as a lyrical video, featuring some behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from the movie.

Since the film came out, the beloved Jaathara scene that features the song has garnered a lot of praise, leading to a fantastic response from viewers. Additionally, the song's memorable hook-step has taken the internet by storm, with numerous fans sharing their own versions online.

Coming to the film Pushpa 2: The Rule, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, directed by Sukumar, is the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise. The first installment focused on the life of Pushparaju, a daily-wage worker who rises through the ranks of a crime syndicate to become the kingpin of red sandalwood smuggling.

While battling his identity and navigating a romantic relationship with his love interest, the sequel delves deeper into Pushpa's world and explores the extent of his ambitions and struggles.

With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna returning to reprise their roles, Fahadh Faasil once again plays the antagonist, who was teased at the end of Pushpa: The Rise.

Additionally, the makers of Pushpa have announced a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, turning the franchise into a saga. However, production for the third film is slated to begin only after Sukumar completes his project with Ram Charan.

