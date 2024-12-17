Suriya 45 full star cast: Suriya's upcoming movie with RJ Balaji set to feature Trisha, Natty, Swaswika and many more in key roles

Suriya is ready to make a strong comeback after the box-office failure of Kanguva. The actor has not one but two ambitious projects lined up. Today, we focus on his 45th film with RJ Balaji, tentatively titled Suriya 45. Recently, the makers revealed the full cast and crew, creating significant excitement around the project.

The upcoming project reunites the iconic duo of Suriya and Trisha after nearly 20 years. Their last collaboration on the big screen was in Aaru, which hit theaters in 2005. The pair has also shared screen space in films like Mounam Pesiyadhe and Aaytha Ezhuthu. According to reports, Suriya and Trisha are set to portray lawyers in this highly anticipated film.

Meanwhile, the Ghilli actress recently celebrated 22 years in cinema on the sets of Suriya 45. The makers shared a video of Trisha in a celebratory mood and wrote, "Celebrating an incredible 22 years of Trisha Krishnan's dedication and talent on the sets of #Suriya45! It has truly been a remarkable journey!"

Apart from Trisha, RJ Balaji has cast Swaswika in a significant role in Suriya 45. She is known for her role in Lubber Pandhu. The film also features Yogi Babu and veteran Malayalam actor Indrans in pivotal roles. Indrans, who previously appeared in films like Nanban, makes his return to Tamil cinema with this project.

Another exciting addition to the cast is Shhivada. She recently gained attention for her role in the hit film Garudan.

Cinematographer and actor Natty also joins the lineup and continues his streak of appearing in major Tamil projects. The film brings in several fresh faces, including Kaathal: The Core actress Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and others in supporting roles.

Initially, AR Rahman was set to compose the music for RJ Balaji’s Suriya 45. However, due to his packed schedule, he had to step down from the project. Now, Sai Abhyankkar has been brought on board to handle the music.

GK Vishnu has joined as the director of photography. The action choreography will be managed by Vikram Mor. R Kalavanan will take care of the editing. Arjun Venjaramoodu is responsible for the production design. Meanwhile, more details about Suriya 45 are still awaited by fans.

