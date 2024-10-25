WATCH: Actor NT Ramaswamy gets slapped by a female fan after attending Love Reddy screening in Hyderabad

Anjan Ramachendra’s latest release, Love Reddy, met with a shocking incident during its screening at a theater in Hyderabad. In the presence of the entire cast and crew, who received a round of applause from the audience after the screening, a female fan rushed to the front and attacked actor NT Ramaswamy, who portrayed the antagonist in the movie.

In several videos and pictures from the event, which have gone viral on social media, the female fan can be seen rushing toward the stage, where the film's cast stood, interacting with the audience after a houseful show.

She approached NT Ramaswamy and slapped him, then assaulted him further by grabbing him by the collar. Although she was immediately restrained by the rest of the team and security personnel, the actor was visibly shocked and hurt by the sudden attack.

Watch the video here:

Reportedly, the woman was angry at the actor for playing a role in the film that separated the lead couple, portrayed by Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishaveni. She was heard loudly questioning the actor about why he chose to create disturbances between the lead pair.

Unsurprisingly, the visuals from the shocking incident have gone viral, and fans of the actor have condemned such behavior. Moreover, questions about the need to differentiate between the reel and real world have surfaced once again.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Smaran Reddy, the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It offers a fresh new take on the old-school love story. The plot revolves around a man named Narayana Reddy, who finds himself at a crossroads of mixed emotions as his uncertain love life takes unexpected turns.

The Telugu film, which hit theaters on October 18, 2024, has received positive responses from audiences. Despite being a small-budget film, Love Reddy has made its way into the hearts of many, thanks to the fresh pairing and unique plotline.

ALSO READ: Will music composer Anirudh Ravichander make a cameo appearance in Suriya’s Kanguva? Director Siva spills beans