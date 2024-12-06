Watch: Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha gets security as she arrives at a theater to watch Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. As the movie made its way to the theaters, Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha was spotted making an entry at the screening.

In a papped video from the premises, we saw the celebrity kid walking through the crowd with the security staff protecting her. As she made her way to the screening, Arha cutely waved at the paparazzi, looking absolutely adorable.

Interestingly, both Allu Arha and her brother Allu Ayaan had recently made a public appearance at the Hyderabad promotional event for Pushpa 2: The Rule. At the event, Arha was seen being a bit shy as she stood beside her older brother, who embodied his dad’s spirit and enacted the iconic dialogue from Pushpa.

Moving ahead, the film Pushpa 2: The Rule focuses on the story of Pushparaju and his life after taking control of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The film showcases what transpired after the cliffhanger scene in Pushpa: The Rise.

With the iconic character’s return, the sequel now has Pushpa leading a grand life with his mother and now-wife Srivalli. Meanwhile, besides Allu Arjun, the movie also had Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil playing the lead roles as well.

Additionally, the film also has actors like Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the makers of Pushpa 2 have also announced that the film franchise would receive a 3rd installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which is likely to continue the saga of Pushparaju.

As director Sukumar is next set to work with Ram Charan for the tentatively titled RC17, the next installment is likely to be released in 2028-29.

