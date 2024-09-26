SS Rajamouli visits sets of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule; poses for an 'ICONIC' photo with director Sukumar

Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to hit the big screens on December 6, 2024. Now, the master craftsman SS Rajamouli himself has made a visit to the film’s sets.

The director had apparently visited the film’s sets recently, spending time with the cast and crew. The makers shared a picture of the director from the sets with Sukumar. Along the post, the makers also wrote, "An ICONIC picture from the sets of Pushpa 2."

Check out the picture from Pushpa 2 sets ft SS Rajamouli & Sukumar:

Along with the post featuring directors SS Rajamouli and Sukumar, the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer have re-affirmed that the film would be releasing on December 6th. Initially, the movie was planned to hit the screens on August 15, 2024, but due to pending work, they had to postpone it.

The Allu Arjun starrer movie is set to serve as the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster flick Pushpa: The Rise. The film focuses on a sandalwood smuggler of the titular name who seeks to rise up above in the crime ring, fending off against several adversaries who come his way.

The first part of the film concluded with a thrilling cliffhanger, hinting at an epic showdown between Pushpa and his adversary, SP Bhanwar Singh, in the near future. With the sequel ready to continue the story, it has quickly become one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024 and is expected to be among the priciest productions in India.

Besides Allu Arjun, the action drama movie has actors Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles from the first film. Moreover, the movie also has actors Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli who was last seen helming the 2022 film RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR is currently in the pre-production stage of his next movie. The upcoming flick tentatively called SSMB29 or SSRMB is expected to be a global feature film with Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

