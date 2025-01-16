WATCH: Jagapathi Babu takes us into world of RC16 with a BTS glimpse of his look; says ‘After a long time…I feel very satisfied’

Ram Charan starrer RC16 is gearing up in full swing, with the actor set to appear in a never-before-seen avatar. As the production progresses, actor Jagapathi Babu gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his look from the film and shared his thoughts about the project.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor revealed his transformation for the highly anticipated film, showcasing the effort he has put into his preparation. Expressing his satisfaction with the role, Jagapathi Babu captioned the post: “After a long time, Buchi Babu Sana has given me a meaningful role in RC16. I feel very satisfied after seeing my look in the movie.”

The much-awaited collaboration between Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana was announced earlier in 2024. Touted to be a sports drama set against the backdrop of a village, the film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mirzapur fame Divyenndu in prominent roles.

With Buchi Babu Sana directing the project after his successful debut venture Uppena, the film has also brought on board the legendary AR Rahman to compose the soundtrack and background score. As Ram Charan takes on a brand-new look for this venture, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the film unfolds.

On the work front, Ram Charan was recently seen in the lead role in director Shankar’s Game Changer . The political action drama revolves around the story of an IAS officer who embarks on a mission to eradicate corruption from the political system and ensure fair elections in society.

As the protagonist strives to fulfill his vision, a corrupt politician stands in his way, sparking a conflict that escalates into a war between the two. The movie also delves into a gripping father-son saga, with Ram Charan portraying dual roles.

In addition to Ram Charan, the film features Kiara Advani as the female lead, along with an ensemble cast that includes SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and several others in pivotal roles.

