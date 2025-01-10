Game Changer movie review: Ram Charan starrer political actioner falls flat in a clichéd narrative with no change in Shankar

After a long wait, Ram Charan's political action movie Game Changer is finally in theaters as of January 10, 2025. Directed by Shankar, this film marks the director’s first collaboration with the RRR actor and his debut in a direct Telugu film.

In the movie, Charan also takes on the task of portraying his father. Kiara Advani and Anjali play the female leads, supported by an ensemble cast that includes SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and many more. If you’re planning to watch the movie in theaters this week, make sure to check out the Pinkvilla review first!

The Plot

The movie Game Changer centers around the story of Ram Nandhan IAS, an upright officer dedicated to his profession and committed to combating corruption in the political system. In his quest to eradicate corrupt practices and ensure fair elections, Ram finds himself in a fierce confrontation with a powerful politician, leading to an all-out war between the two.

Interwoven with this mission is the underlying storyline of Ram’s father, Appanna, who envisioned a nation free from corruption. Inspired and driven by his father’s dream, Ram’s determination to cleanse the political system becomes even stronger. The film delves into whether Ram succeeds in achieving his mission or not.

The Good

Talking about the aspects that worked well in Game Changer, the standout factor is undoubtedly Ram Charan ’s performance in what is otherwise a rather lackluster film. His portrayal of both Ram Nandhan and Appanna is truly commendable, with the latter being a role he fully surrenders himself to, delivering a memorable and impactful performance.

While the movie’s narration falters due to a weak screenplay, certain high points manage to satisfy Ram Charan’s fans. His effortless swag, grace, and commanding attitude align well with the antagonist characters played by SJ Suryah and Srikanth, creating some engaging moments of conflict.

The flashback portion of the movie emerges as the soul of the story, offering a rare moment of solace in an otherwise underwhelming narrative. On the technical front, Game Changer is bolstered by its grand production values, making it a visually stunning film. The lavish sets, paired with the brilliant cinematography by Tirru, create a picturesque visual experience that entertains the audience.

The musical elements of the film also stand out, with songs like Jaragandi and Dhop serving as highlights. The visuals accompanying these tracks are as effective as the music itself. Credit goes to Thaman S for crafting tracks that are fresh and refining to hear. The composer has also been masterful in crafting some engaging background scores with his expertise.

The Bad

Game Changer is unabashedly one of the most repetitive storylines one could experience. The story feels so saturated that one wonders whether Karthik Subbaraj—a director who made movies like Jigarthanda DoubleX and Maahan—gave the idea.

With a predictable and clichéd plot, the movie also employs a narration style that feels outdated and riddled with usual tropes. On top of everything, the film falls prey to becoming a lackluster compilation of Shankar’s previous ventures from his glory days.

The unfunny and caricatured characters, added presumably for humor, the redundant use of family emotions, and the lingering aftertaste of such content make the movie lose its momentum and hard to sit through.

While the latter half becomes more bearable than the first, with a “twist” in the interval block, it feels like scraping the bottom of the barrel. The forced humor and the questionable transition in the narrative’s trajectory once again render the movie a dud by director Shankar.

Though the grandeur of his filmmaking and the potential to create something larger-than-life still exist, the movie feels difficult to digest given the ever-evolving tastes of the audience.

The Performance

The movie is undoubtedly carried on the shoulders of Ram Charan, thanks to his star power and screen presence. The actor’s portrayal of Appanna, along with the maturity with which he brings the character to life, makes it one of his most memorable performances. However, the character seems wasted in the grander scheme of the narrative.

On the other hand, while SJ Suryah and Srikanth deliver strong performances as antagonists, Kiara Advani is confined to clichéd romantic tropes, serving merely as a decorative element to the scenes. In contrast, Anjali is given a more substantial role with an interesting character, playing Appanna’s wife.

Watch the trailer of Game Changer here:

The Verdict

Game Changer is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies to release this year, but it fails to live up to the expectations it set. While director Shankar is known for addressing societal issues at the core of his films, this movie feels stuck in the 1990s style of Indian cinema in terms of execution.

Though the film offers moments of entertainment and showcases Ram Charan at his prime, it will likely appeal only to those who are content with watching him in action.

