WATCH: Jyothika makes a powerful statement as she gets papped post dinner in Mumbai; Keerthy Suresh keeps her travel look comfy

Jyothika is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actress who is currently basking in the success of the recently released film Srikanth, and Shaitaan, was clicked in Mumbai on June 1, 2024.

Actress Keerthy Suresh was also spotted at the Mumbai airport in her charming avatar as she traveled to an undisclosed location. Have a look!

Jyothika in her cool and comfy OOTN

In the video, Jyothika can be seen leaving a restaurant after she enjoyed dinner. She was snapped and welcomed by the paparazzi present there. The actress also smiled and happily posed for the cameras.

For the joyful moment, Jyothika opted for a white-colored floral dress and she looked mesmerizing as always. Later, the actress greeted the paparazzi and left the place.

Keerthy Suresh spotted at the Mumbai airport

Actress Keerthy Suresh was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The paparazzi stationed at the airport welcomed the actress too. Later, Keerthy also took a moment and smiled for photos.

For her airport look, Keerthy opted for a charming long-sleeved white shirt, oversized pants, and white sandals along with cool shades. The actress was also seen carrying a non-fiction book named Do Epic Shit by Ankur Warikoo as her travel companion.

Work front of Jyothika, and Keerthy Suresh

Jyothika was last seen in the biopic of Bollant Industries CEO Srikanth Bolla, titled Srikanth. The role of Srikanth was played by Rajkummar Rao in a very exceptional way. Apart from Jyothika, and Rajkummar Rao, the movie also featured Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, Jameel Khan, and many others in prominent roles.

The biopic was helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, under the banners of T-Series and Chalk & Cheese Films, in a joint venture. The biopic made its debut in theaters on May 10, 2024, and received an immensely positive response from cinema lovers and critics as well.

On the other hand, Keerthy is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan's Baby John, helmed by Kalees. The flick also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra in a special role.

The project has been bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Murad Khetani, Atlee, and his better half Priya Atlee under the banner of Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions in a joint venture. Baby John will hit the theaters on May 31, 2024.

For the unversed, the flick is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's 2016 high-octane thriller titled Theri, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in key roles.

