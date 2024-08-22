WATCH: Mahesh Babu blends comfort with style as he jets off from Hyderabad with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara, Gautam

Mahesh Babu has once again headed out of Hyderabad with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Sitara and Gautam. The actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport dressed casually, sporting his new long hair look, which he is maintaining for his upcoming film with director S.S. Rajamouli. The film is tentatively titled SSMB29.

Dressed in a dark jacket over a green shirt, Mahesh Babu kept his look simple. He paired his T-shirt with khaki pants. The actor completed his look with a beige cap and sunglasses. His choice of accessories highlighted his ability to stay trendy without going overboard.

Accompanying Mahesh Babu was his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, along with kids Sitara and Gautam, all dressed in comfortable travel attire. The family seemed in high spirits as they made their way to their undisclosed destination.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with renowned director S.S. Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29, has generated immense excitement among fans.

SSMB29 is rumored to be an adventure thriller with Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film's narrative reportedly draws inspiration from Hindu mythology, particularly the character of Lord Hanuman. Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, penned the screenplay.

While Mahesh Babu is confirmed as the lead, the complete cast has not yet been officially announced. Mahesh Babu is undergoing rigorous physical training to prepare for his role and achieve a muscular physique. He has also adopted a new look with longer hair, which he is expected to sport in the film.

SSMB29 will reportedly be an adventure film with elements reminiscent of Indiana Jones. The narrative is expected to include various episodes set in different locations, including Africa, and will feature high-octane action sequences.

Moreover, it was also rumored that Pirhtviraj Sukumaran might join the star cast of this film. However, neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed these reports. Meanwhile, other details about the film are currently under wraps.

