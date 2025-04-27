Naga Chaitanya shares photo of Sobhita Dhulipala chilling with Hash Akkineni but fans are UNHAPPY

Naga Chaitanya recently took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his perfect Sunday routine. From the photos, it’s clear that his weekend revolves around quality time at home with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. However, there’s a surprise guest who made their day even more special.

It was none other than their furry companion, Hash Akkineni. Fans were delighted to see him at Naga Chaitanya's Hyderabad home after a long time. In the first photo, Hash is seen staring at the Thandel actor as he takes pictures.

The next snap shows Sobhita and the dog enjoying a lazy day on the floor. In the third photo, Naga shares a shot of his fur baby lounging around as his car is being repaired in the background.

While many fans were happy to see Hash with Naga Chaitanya, others had questions. Some took to the comments section to express their curiosity about the actor’s life at home. However, many others defended the actor and urged people to let him live his life peacefully.

A social media user wrote, "It's his house ,his dog ,his love, his life... let them enjoy their life." Meanwhile, another read, "Hash is back."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is preparing for his upcoming film, NC24. The film is described as a mythical thriller set to offer an exciting adventure.

The makers recently released a video update giving a sneak peek into the film’s wild and untamed landscapes. It featured dark caves, rivers, and mysterious jungles. It’s clear that a lot of effort is being put into creating a unique cinematic experience for the audience.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote: "Years of ideation. Months of preparation. Endless rehearsals. And what you’re seeing now is just a whisper of the storm that’s coming! #NC24 The Excavation Begins. Get ready for a never-before-seen mythical thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat."

Take a look at the post below:

