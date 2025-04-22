Director Lokesh Kanagaraj makes shocking announcement and it has a connection to Rajinikanth's Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently putting the final touches on his highly anticipated film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead. As one of his most ambitious projects, the director has left no stone unturned to ensure it's his best work.

Now, with Coolie set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, the filmmaker made a significant announcement. Taking to his X account, he revealed that he is taking a short break from social media.

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

He wrote, “Hey guys! I'm taking a small break from all the social media platforms until #Coolie’s promotions. With love, Lokesh Kanagaraj.”

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj has often expressed his admiration for Kamal Haasan, having worked with him on several hit films. However, with Coolie, this marks the first time he is directing Rajinikanth in a film.

In a previous interview at an event, the director referred to Coolie as a challenge for himself, saying, "I just want to show what a hardcore Kamal Haasan fan can do with a Rajinikanth film."

Besides Rajinikanth, Coolie also features Upendra Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and others in key roles. Interestingly, Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also rumored to have a special cameo in the film.

In other news, amidst the heightened excitement surrounding Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj recently kicked off his next project, the highly anticipated sequel Kaithi 2, starring Karthi. On March 15, the director shared pictures with the actor to confirm the same.

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

The Sardar 2 actor captioned it as "DILLI RETURNS. Let it be another fantastic year, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj.”