Watch: Rajinikanth flaunts his SUV worth Rs 18 lakhs as he greets fans from car sunroof while heading for Jailer 2 shoot

Rajinikanth has been busy shooting for his most anticipated film, Jailer 2, after completing the filming of his other project, Coolie. The actor who will be reprising his iconic role of Muthuvel Pandian once more was recently spotted heading to the location of the shoot, where he surprised his fans with a meet and greet.

In a fan-shared video, the actor was seen peeking out of the sunroof of his luxurious MG Hector car, which comes at a whopping price tag of Rs.18 lakhs approximately.

Check out the video here:

As soon as the excited fans caught a glimpse of the senior star, they immediately began to hoot and hail him as ‘Thalaiva.’ Rajinikanth reciprocated their gesture by waving his hands, flaunting his big smile and even greeting everyone with a traditional namaste.

For the untold, the Tamil superstar had been in the news for some time previously as his other upcoming film, Coolie, locked horns with a big-ticket Hindi release, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Well, both the high-octane films are slated to share the same theatrical launch date of August 14, 2025, raising high buzz among fans for the future of both. While initially there were reports that the makers of both films were planning to avoid a clash, nonetheless the two inadvertently selected the same date.

Apart from this buzz, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has promised to present Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar in a massy, entertaining action flick. The actor will be sharing the screen space for this film with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and others.

Coming back to his current project, Jailer 2, fans are enthusiastic to witness the legendary actor return to his iconic role for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. While the movie is already hitting all the headlines with its newer updates, the makers are yet to announce the release date for it formally.

In other news, Rajinikanth’s superhit film back in 1995, Baasha, is gearing up for a re-release on popular demand from audiences. The film will be hitting the theaters once more on April 25, 2025.

