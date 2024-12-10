In PICS: Sobhita Dhulipala channels retro glamour at post-wedding cocktail party with Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started a new chapter of their lives on December 4 after tying the knot at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. While everyone thought that the celebrations were over, designer Tarun Tahiliani took to his social media handle to share unseen pictures from the couple's post-wedding cocktail party.

Designer Tarun Tahiliani shared details about Sobhita Dhulipala’s post-wedding cocktail look. He mentioned that she chose his design for the event. She wore a signature sculpted draped gown paired with jewelry and a bag from his collection. The designer shared that she radiated ethereal, gilded goddess energy.

"Dressed in our signature sculpted draped gown, paired with TT jewelry and a TT bag, she channeled ethereal gilded goddess energy. A celebration of love and style," read Tarun Tahiliani's note.

Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared new photos of herself as a South Indian bride on her social media. She looked stunning in a gold Kanjivaram saree paired with a matching blouse. The saree featured intricate detailing that added to its elegance.

She completed the look with traditional temple jewelry, including a layered necklace and armlets. She also wore bangles and a waist belt as part of her accessories. Sobhita styled her hair in a braided look adorned with jasmine flowers.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya also shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony with a heartfelt caption. They wrote, "Am I dancing for Mangalyam or for the sake of our life? Kante Bhadnami Subhage Tvam Saradam Satam."

In the pictures, the couple shared some candid moments together while enjoying the wedding festivities. They two looked madly in love, as they could not take their eyes off each other.

While Sobhita's outfits for her wedding festivities were a highlight, her mehendi designs surely stole the limelight. According to our source, the mehendi design was inspired by the Madurai Temple. "The motifs were drawn from Madurai Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswara, particularly the Utsava Murthi. The pattern on the back of the hand was inspired by the beautifully adorned Padhakkam worn by Goddess Meenakshi," stated our source.

