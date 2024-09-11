WATCH: Sreeleela embraces the festive spirit as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings

Sreeleela recently visited the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings and delve into the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. For the occasion, the actress opted for an ethnic velvet ensemble with intricate detailing. She completed her elegant look with minimal accessories.

Meanwhile, several videos of Sreeleela's recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai are going viral on social media. In the videos, the Guntur Kaaram actress can be seen interacting with her fans and clicking selfies with them. Her visits attracted significant attention and drew large crowds of devotees.

Check out the video below:

Before Sreeleela, several celebrities joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Recently, Varun Dhawan and Atlee, who are working together on the film Baby John, visited the Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers and seek blessings.

While these celebrities visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, several others chose to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home. Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit, shared photos from their celebration with the kids. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Happy Ganesha Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you today and always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Varun Tej Konidela also had an intimate celebration at home alongside his wife, Lavanya Tripathi. Sharing photo with her, she wrote, "May Lord Ganesha shower us all with blessings and happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganapati Bappa Morya."



Kantara star Rishab Shetty also rejoiced during the festivities with his wife and kids at home. Sharing adorable photos with his family in an outdoor setting with greenery in the backdrop, he wrote, "From us to your's, Wishing you a Happy Gowri Ganesha Habba..Happy Ganesha Chaturthi festival.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreeleela is gearing up for the release of her film RT75, starring Ravi Teja as the main lead. The film is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and is expected to be released next year during the occasion of Sankranti. Sreeleela might also feature in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Purananooru. The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara.

