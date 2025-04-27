Watch: Vijay Deverakonda patiently waits for Suriya to arrive before getting into car after Retro pre-release event

Suriya's Retro is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. To build hype, the makers organized a pre-release event with Vijay Deverakonda as the chief guest. Fans were already swooning over his appearance. Adding to the excitement, a special moment between him and Suriya went viral on social media.

In the video, Suriya walks up to Vijay Deverakonda and the two share a warm hug. The Kingdom actor flashes a big smile at Suriya before they both head to their cars, leaving fans and onlookers in awe.

Take a look at the video here:

At the Retro pre-release event, Vijay Deverakonda spoke in detail about his admiration for Suriya. He revealed that he became Suriya’s fan after watching his hit film Ghajini in school. Moreover, the Liger actor also mentioned that the movie made a "lasting impression" on him.

Vijay revealed how the song "Suriya Sannaf Krishnan" stayed with him after watching it in theaters.

As a struggling actor, Vijay once dreamt of meeting Suriya and learning from him. He never thought their paths would cross. Being at the Retro event with Suriya felt special to him. Reflecting on his journey, the Kushi actor said it would always be a moment he would "treasure".

Additionally, Vijay praised Suriya's philanthropic efforts with the Agaram Foundation and shared his own desire to help students. He revealed plans to announce his initiatives soon.

Coming back to the film, Retro tells the story of Parivel Kannan, a man determined to find his lost love, Rukmini. It follows the challenges he faces and the emotional journey that unfolds next.

Directed and written by Karthik Subbaraj, the film was initially titled Suriya 44. It stars Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Sujith Shankar, Prakash Raj, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Jayaram, and Singampuli in key roles. Meanwhile, Shriya Saran makes a cameo appearance with a special song.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of Kingdom on May 30.

